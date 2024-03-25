15 cited for underage drinking and other reports

Mar. 25—Fifteen individuals were cited for underage drinking at 11:51 p.m. Friday at 300 E. Second St.

According to police, Coral Maria Garcia-Ortiz, 18, was cited for underage drinking and social host violation. Dana Joseli Ocampo Medrano, 18, and Juan Miduel Salcedo Jr., 18, were both cited for underage drinking.

Of the remainder cited who were under 18, one was 15 years old, five were 16 and six were 17.

Vehicles rummaged through

Police received a report at 9:42 a.m. Saturday of a person who was recorded on camera going through vehicles on the 1000 block of St. Joseph Avenue.

Police received a report at 5:34 p.m. Saturday of two vehicles that were rummaged through at 1218 Frank Hall Drive. Items were reported missing.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 9:03 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Martin Road and West Richway Drive.

Juveniles cited for marijuana

Police cited two juveniles for possession of marijuana under 21 at 2:35 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 11:11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea of a dog bite that had occurred at Harmony Park in Geneva.

Vehicle reported damaged

A minivan was reported vandalized at 12:47 p.m. Saturday at 909 Janson St. The front window was shattered and tires were popped.

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Jose Guadalupe Garza Jr., 52, for a harassment restraining order violation at 11:03 p.m. Saturday at 210 E. Front St.