$15 Big Macs? As inflation drives up fast food prices nationally, here's how OKC compares

Across the nation families looking for a quick option to feed the family have seen prices rise as inflation has taken a bite out of the fast-food experience.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest reading from the so-called fast-food index saw annual inflation for the sector come in at 4.8%.

The BLS also found that prices in "limited-service restaurants" increased by 47% since 2014.

Fast food has become a staple of the American diet meaning that price increases at the drive-thru can make a major impact.

Between 2013 and 2016 36.6% of adults consumed fast food on a given day, according to a 2018 CDC study. Market research company Drive Research reported in 2023 that 65% of respondents ate fast food once a week.

A team of USA TODAY reporters surveyed combo meal prices from across the country for five major hamburger chains.

Here's what we found.

How have fast-food prices increased in the past decade?

Carls Jr. Hardees experienced a more than double price increase between 2014 and 2024. Wendy's followed, with a nearly double price increase during that same time period.

How do burger prices compare across the country? How much are burgers in Oklahoma City?

The USA TODAY team surveyed locations of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Carls Jr./Hardees and Five Guys in 18 markets across the country. The team asked for the price of the restaurants signature combo with cheese, in a medium size before tax.

A Big Mac combo was most affordable in Houston, Texas where a medium sized meal rounded out to $7.89.

On the opposite side, Seattle residents will pay close to $15 for a Big Mac Combo.

In Oklahoma City, a medium sized Big Mac Combo costs a little over $9.

Wendy's is one of the more affordable fast-food options in the U.S. In downtown Columbus, Ohio a Wendy's Dave's cheeseburger meal is $9.29 - the cheapest of the 18 cities USA TODAY reporters surveyed.

In Oklahoma City, a Wendy's Dave's cheeseburger meal is $9.89.

Out of the 15 plus cities surveyed, the most expensive combo was a cheeseburger, regular fries and drink from Five Guys in Chicago.

In Oklahoma City, this combo is about $20.50.

What was the average cost of each fast food restaurant's signature meal?

When looking at 2014 prices - which were obtained through menus found on the website fastfoodmenuprices.com in the Internet Archive's Wayback machine - we found that Carls Jr./Hardees had the cheapest signature meal a decade ago, with the quarter pound thick burger combo priced at $5.29 (the closest listed equivalent to the Famous Star combo). The website uses a singular data point while USA TODAY's comparison is an average.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fast food inflation chart: How Oklahoma City's prices compare