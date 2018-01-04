15 Of The Best Furniture Stores For Small Spaces

When it comes to your small space, it can sometimes feel like the home decor industry is in this bitter battle against you with their 4-cushion sofas, massive entertainment stands, and coffee tables the length of an SUV.

When it comes to your small space, it can sometimes feel like the home decor industry is in this bitter battle against you with their 4-cushion sofas, massive entertainment stands, and coffee tables the length of an SUV. Lucky for you, we’re seeing some major improvements in the struggle that is finding furniture that fits as home retailers are adjusting their pieces to fit your style, price point, and space.

Whether you’re in search of a functional coffee table, a couch that does double duty as a guest bed, or storage that will give you that needed extra inch, here are 15 furniture stores for small spaces:

1 Apt 2B

If you're not looking to break the bank for your space, look no further than Apt 2B. They offer modern, simplistic designs at affordable prices so you can feel good about adding those extra little touches without weighing down your wallet.

2 Etsy

Etsy is home to thousands of unique items for your home, and they even have a 'Clean and simple' section which is perfect for finding those little trinkets that will add life to any smaller space.

3 Joss & Main

What I love about Joss & Main is the selection you're getting. Whatever your style is and however big your space is, you're bound to find some unique piece to add to your home.

4 Urban Outfitters

Urban recently converted their 'home' section to 'apartment', meaning these pieces are specifically for smaller spaces. If you're looking for some splurge worthy furniture, check out UO.

5 Walmart

Walmart is probably one of the most affordable options on this list. Whether you're looking for cube organizers, futon beds, or lift-top coffee tables, most of their finds are under $100.

6 World Market

World Market is another fairly inexpensive option with tons of unique furniture and decor finds to add that little touch of pizazz to any space.

7 Target

Target carries many multi-purpose pieces so you can fill your space with less yet still have the same amount of functionality.

8 One Kings Lane

One Kings Lane offers you a ton of variety in style, pricing, and size. Not to mention their Instagram is swoon-worthy and will inspire your next space upgrade.

9 Anthropologie

Whether you're looking for a set of beautiful tea cups, a new side table, or a velvet couch to impress your guests, Anthropologie has every quaint and cozy home find you can imagine.

10 Jet

Jet.com is where you can find all of those home essentials in one place. Whether you're looking for space saving products in the kitchen or storage finds for your closet, Jet has it all.

11 All Modern

All Modern brilliantly combines modern and warm in their furniture aesthetic. If your small space wants clean lines for space hacking but also craves a cozy vibe, check out this site.

12 Hayneedle

With Hayneedle's vast selection of home decor, it's a go-to for every space, style, and budget.

13 Chairish

Chairish is the leading online marketplace for design lovers to buy and sell chic vintage decor, furniture and art. Therefore, you'll have plenty to choose from in terms of finding the perfect piece for your home.

14 Amazon

From garment racks to space saving entertainment stands to minimalist bed frames, Amazon has it all. As someone who is currently looking for small space finds for a new apartment, I love that I can go to Amazon for multiple pieces and have them all bulked together and shipped.

15 IKEA

IKEA was one of the first in the industry to provide practical and affordable products for your small space, so it's a good pitstop as they've been dominating functional furniture for quite some time.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.