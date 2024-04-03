14th Annual Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Festival returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 14th annual Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Festival is returning to Albuquerque April 6 -7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Expo New Mexico.

This year’s festival features over 200 vendors and guests will be able to enjoy 44 culinary classes, pairing sessions, demos and live music. Attendees can sample chocolate, coffee and gourmet foods. There will be a free coffee roasting master class, grand chocolate tasting sessions and a Cacao Pod experience with fresh pods. People can discover the best-tasting chocolate, coffee, candy, baked goods and much more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

