14 Stark County townships want large solar, wind farms prohibited. See which ones.

CANTON – Fourteen of Stark County's 17 townships want large wind and solar farms banned from their communities.

Canton, Jackson, Lake, Lawrence, Lexington, Nimishillen, Osnaburg, Paris, Pike, Plain, Sugar Creek, Tuscarawas and Washington townships requested the county commissioners vote to prohibit large solar facilities and large wind farms of 50 megawatts or more, as well as economically significant wind farms between five and 50 megawatts.

Marlboro Township asked to commissioners to prohibit large solar facilities and large wind farms but did not request action on economically significant wind farms.

The remaining three townships, Bethlehem, Perry and Sandy, have not taken any action.

The county commissioners had asked township leaders to respond to a survey about the projects by Wednesday.

Commissioners will vote on prohibiting large wind and solar in designated areas

The next step toward prohibiting large wind and solar projects at the townships' request is to set a date for a public hearing, county Administrator Brant Luther said.

"It's an opportunity to come and weigh in," he said.

At the hearing, which can be a regular board meeting or special meeting, the commissioners will vote to designate restricted areas, essentially a "no-fly zone" for wind and solar projects in the townships.

At least 30 days prior to the date, the commissioners will need to advertise the hearing in a local newspaper, post a map of the restricted areas at every public library in the county and provide written notice of the meeting to school districts, municipal corporations and township trustees located in the restricted area.

A hearing date has not been set yet.

It is unclear whether the commissioners' action will have any impact on the proposed 150-megawatt solar farm in Washington Township, according to Luther. It is up to the Ohio Power Siting Board to make the final decision.

What will happen in townships that didn't take action?

Bethlehem, Perry and Sandy townships will respond on an as-come basis when it comes to future wind and solar projects, whereas the remaining townships proactively asked to prohibit certain projects.

As projects are proposed, township trustees will have the opportunity to indicate to the commissioners if they support or oppose them.

Bethlehem Township Trustee Ronald Lambert said they wanted to have the opportunity to decide on projects as they came through.

"We didn't want to put ourselves into a corner," he said. "We certainly reserve the right to reject them in the future but we want to make sure that we have the availability to look at each project on its own merits."

He added that a proposed solar farm in the township that is still under consideration would generate money for local schools.

