14 RVs burned in fire at popular Southern California dealership

Several RVs went up in flames after a fire erupted at a well-known RV dealership in Santa Fe Springs overnight.

Police were the first to respond to Mike Thompson’s RV Superstore on Firestone Boulevard when a call came in for a possible burglary at 12:30 a.m.

Arriving officers noticed smoke and flames coming from some of the RVs and called local firefighters.

A fire broke out at an RV dealership in Santa Fe Springs on May 9, 2024.

Fire crews found multiple RVs already engulfed in flames but contained the blaze to the dealership.

Fourteen brand-new RVs, worth at least $150,000 each, were believed to be destroyed in the blaze.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The dealership’s manager told KTLA that surveillance video showed a trespassing suspect, apparently a male, on the property just minutes before the fire broke out.

The manager said the RVs destroyed in the fire were insured.

Mike Thompson’s RV Superstores is a family-owned and operated company with four Southern California locations and has served the region since 1972, according to its website.

