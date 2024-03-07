14 puppies abandoned outside with no food or water. Now, they get a second chance

While leaving work for the day, employees at the Humane Society of Central Texas stumbled upon an abandoned kennel.

There were 14 puppies inside.

If they weren’t found by shelter employees, they would have gone all night without food and water, the Humane Society of Central Texas said in a Facebook post.

The Waco animal shelter said staff do not know how long the puppies were left in the parking lot.

Shelter employees immediately leapt into action to give these puppies a second chance.

The 14 young dogs were cleaned and vaccinated and are now ready for foster homes, according to the post.

The shelter is looking for foster families immediately able to take puppies in groups of two or three.

“If you ever find yourself in a situation where you’re 14 puppies deep (or any amount of puppies) and unsure of what to do next, PLEASE COME SEE US,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Waco is about a 100-mile drive south of Dallas.

