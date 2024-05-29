14-year-old teen from Glendale suspected of fatally shooting father

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting his father in Glendale.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a home near 66th Avenue and Delmonico Lane. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Joshua Lee Goldman, was found inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Because the suspect is a minor, his name was not released by police.

According to court documents, Goldman was discovered with a handgun within the holster in the front waistband of his pants, but there was "no indication it had ever been removed" during the incident.

Goldman's daughter, who was home when the incident occurred and provided aid to her father, told police that she was in a verbal argument with Goldman when the suspect stepped in and shot him. She had been on the other side of a closed door and didn't see the shooting, according to court documents.

Goldman's father was also in the home during the shooting, but didn't witness it, officials said.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with a friend after the shooting, court documents state. Camera footage from a Ring doorbell revealed the suspect and the friend escaped in Goldman's Toyota Camry after the incident.

Detectives were able to track down the Camry, which was traveling towards Las Vegas, according to documents. Deputies with the Arizona Department of Public Safety intercepted the vehicle near Kingman around 7 p.m. late Tuesday and used a grappler device to stop the vehicle despite the Camry crashing during the pursuit, documents state.

Police said that the suspect was traveling at a speed of 130 mph before the interception.

Upon arrest, the suspect was found with a holster in his waistband and a magazine in the holster. A search warrant of the Camry later revealed a loaded 9mm glock-style handgun on the passenger floorboard of the car.

Goldman's daughter, who was visiting from Nevada at the time of the incident, told police she believed the suspect may have been protecting her from their father during their argument. Both Goldman's daughter and father claimed that the suspect has been known to carry firearms in the past.

The suspect is being several charged with counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale teen suspected of shooting, killing father