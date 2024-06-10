14-year-old shot in Pixley dies, deputies announce

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of two 14-year-olds who were hospitalized after a shooting in Pixley has passed away, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.

Deputies say the morning of June 4 they responded to the 900 block of East Lavonia Avenue in Pixley where they found two 14-year-olds with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say one was transported with non-life-threatening injuries while the other was transported in critical condition.

Then around 1:30 p.m. that same day, deputies say 23-year-old Jeremiah Graham of Tulare was arrested after a short foot pursuit from a home on the 700 block of Jacob Street in Visalia.

Detectives say Graham was initially charged under suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

After the 14-year-old victim in critical condition passed away on Saturday, investigators say they will be seeking to charge Graham with one count of murder.

The coroner has not identified the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

