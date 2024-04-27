14-year-old shot in the back early Saturday morning, APD says

Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot a teenager early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a townhome community on Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot in the back.

The teenager was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

Investigators say the teen was not cooperative with responding officers when they questioned him about the shooting.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

