14-year-old Ohio girl believed to have been abducted is found safe; Suspect in custody

The man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl just south of Dayton has been arrested.

Brandon Prichard, 38, was arrested in North Carolina on Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 14-year-old Ohio girl believed to have been abducted is found safe, sheriff’s office reports

An investigation showed that Prichard was communicating with a Deerfield Twp. 14-year-old girl named Haley through social media.

On Thursday, deputies said the teen had been reportedly abducted near Kings Automall in Warren County. She was later found safe in North Carolina, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

Prichard has been charged in North Carolina with kidnapping, carrying a concealed gun, and human trafficking of a child victim. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has filed an interference with custody charge against him as well.

Prichard is currently being held at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the family, media, and all law enforcement partners for their assistance with the investigation. We are actively working on reuniting Haley with her family,” the sheriff’s office said.