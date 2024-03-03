14-year-old missing from Escambia County: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old is missing from Northwest Florida, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help to find her.

Zykeria Taisia Olds, 14, reportedly was last seen wearing black pants and a black top. (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

Zykeria Taisia Olds was last seen Friday, March 1, around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of North 48th Avenue, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

She is 5 feet, 11 inches, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the ECSO.

Zykeria was last seen wearing black pants and a black top, the post said.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

