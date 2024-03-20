14-year-old kills mom and injures stepfather in shooting, Mississippi sheriff says

A Mississippi teen accused of killing her mother and injuring her stepfather in a shooting at the family’s home has been arrested, authorities told news outlets.

Deputies were called to the shooting just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, and were met by a man who had been shot in the shoulder, WLBT reported, citing the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

He told deputies he came home to find his wife shot to death, authorities told the station. Officials identified the slain woman as 40-year-old Ashley Smylie.

The man said his 14-year-old stepdaughter was armed with a gun and shot him before he wrestled the weapon away from her, he told deputies, according to WJTV. The girl ran from the home soon after, the outlet reported.

At about 5:35 p.m., authorities arrested her near the home, according to WAPT. She was booked into a juvenile detention center on murder and attempted murder charges, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey told the station.

Authorities haven’t mentioned a possible motive.

Smylie was an algebra teacher at Northwest Rankin High School, according to the Rankin County School District website. Her daughter was also a student at the school, officials told WAPT.

McClatchy News reached out to the district for comment Wednesday and was awaiting a response.

Deputies didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Rankin County is about a 20-mile drive east from downtown Jackson.

