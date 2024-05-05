14-year-old killed among 6 teens shot on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old girl was killed when she was among six teenagers shot on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Jefferson just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Six teenagers, all between 14 and 16 years old, were shot while in a parking lot.

The 14-year-old girl was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Four males were transported to ECMC by ambulance, including a 15-year-old boy who is listed in critical condition. An additional 16-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire, but declined medical treatment at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

