14-year-old girl shot when bullet pierces window of Southwest Side home

CHICAGO — A teenage girl was shot early Sunday when a bullet pierced a window of a home on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Police said officers responded to the home in the 5800 block of South Whipple in Gage Park around 4:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot.

Officers found the 14-year-old girl who was struck by a bullet that came through the window.

She was taken to the hospital when police said she is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

