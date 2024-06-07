14-year-old girl killed after tree falls on car roof, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Orange County.

Troopers said, around 6:50 p.m., a Lexus was traveling southbound on Reams Road south of Summerlake Boulevard when a tree fell onto the roof of the car.

A 14-year-old that was sitting in the right rear passenger seat was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old passenger were not injured.

There is currently a roadblock for the north and southbound lanes of Reams Road.

Troopers said it was this is still an active investigation and the medical examiner’s office would need to confirm if the fatality was related to the weather conditions.

