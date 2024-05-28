14-year-old girl killed her grandmother, Broward detectives say

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 14-year-old Lauderdale Lakes girl who is accused of killing her grandmother last week.

The girl, who is not being named because of her age, was arrested Friday and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale on one count of second-degree murder, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said in a press release.

BSO deputies and paramedics arrived at a home at the 4100 block of Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes around 12:30 a.m. Thursday responding to a call for an unresponsive women inside the house. They found 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval on the ground with bruises on her body, St. Louis said.

Her son, who told deputies he had left the house hours earlier to visit a friend, found her and called 911, according to St. Louis.

Paramedics took Koval to Broward Health Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead, St. Louis said. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office did not say the exact cause of death, and the Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached. But St. Louis said detectives, “through investigative methods,” determined the girl is the suspect in her grandmother’s death.