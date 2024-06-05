14-year-old girl in good condition after overnight shooting in North Kenwood

A 14-year-old girl was wounded during an argument overnight in the North Kenwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after midnight, the young teen suffered a gunshot wound to the hand in the 4300 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The girl told police she was involved in an argument with a known male who pulled out a weapon and shot her before fleeing the scene.

The girl was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital. No one is in custody and detectives were investigating.