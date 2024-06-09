14-year-old girl accused in string of robberies on CTA property

CHICAGO — A teen girl is facing a slew of felony charges in connection with a string of robberies on CTA property last month.

Chicago police say the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified due to her age, is facing four felony counts of robbery and four felony counts of aggravated battery.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

The charges stem from the teen girl’s alleged role in four robberies that unfolded between May 6 and May 10. Officers say the teen was just one of a group of individuals believed to be connected to the robberies, but officers did not provide details on how many others may have been involved.

According to police, each robbery occurred on CTA property in the evening or early morning hours.

Chicago police provided the following list of dates and locations where the alleged incidents occurred:

On Monday, May 6, at around 8:30 p.m., the teen allegedly battered and robbed a 23-year-old girl in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.

On Friday, May 10, at around 12:04 a.m., the teen allegedly battered and robbed a 22-year-old girl in the 100 block of West 95th Street.

On Friday, May 10, at around 2:18 a.m., the teen allegedly battered and robbed a 21-year-old girl in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.

On Friday, May 10, at around 10:45 p.m., the teen allegedly battered and robbed a 29-year-old man in the 100 block of West 79th Street.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Authorities eventually caught up with the teen on Friday in the 100 block of East Roosevelt Road, where she was taken into custody by members of the Bureau of Counter-Terrorism Mass Transit Team.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.