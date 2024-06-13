14-year-old girl abducted near Kings Automall in Deerfield Township, sheriff's office says

14-year-old girl Hailey Wagoner is missing after she was abducted at Kings Automall on Thursday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Hailey Wagoner was last seen leaving the automall in Deerfield Township with a man around 2:05 p.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The release states that the two were last seen traveling south on Interstate 71 near Fields-Ertel Road in a maroon Ford F-150 four-door truck.

The truck bed has a “FX4″ decal, chrome tube steps, chrome rear taillight covers and an orange triangular sticker in the lower right of the rear cab window. There was no license plate on it at the time, the release stated.

Stills from security footage show Hailey Wagoner, left, and the man who abducted her Thursday afternoon in Deerfield Township, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Wagoner is described as a 14-year-old girl with strawberry blonde hair and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue and white long-sleeve shirt, dark colored shorts and white tennis shoes.

The adult man looks to be about in his late 20s to mid 30s with a slender to medium build. He was last wearing blue jeans, a green T-shirt, black sunglasses and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information on the abduction or the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.

