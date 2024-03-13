14-year-old fatally stabbed minutes after middle school dismissal, Missouri cops say

A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed near his Missouri middle school, police say.

The incident happened around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, about a block away from Jennings Junior High School, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. The school dismisses at 3 p.m., KSDK reported.

The boy, identified as Justin Brooks, was found by school resource officers “suffering from a life-threatening stab wound,” police said. He was taken to a hospital, where officers said he died.

Brooks lived about two blocks away from where the stabbing occurred.

Police said the attack is not believed to be random. There are no suspects in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Officers will provide “additional patrols” at the school in the coming days, police said.

In a statement to KMOV, the Jennings School District confirmed there being an incident near the school.

“Unfortunately, we lost our JSD student. Please keep our families in your prayers during this time,” the statement read. “We will be on-site tomorrow at the junior high with members of the crisis team to support the students, staff and family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Weed cartridge deal turns deadly, Missouri cops say. 15-year-old, 16-year-old killed

Principal used school money to hire hitman to kill teacher he impregnated, feds say