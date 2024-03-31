14-year-old boy shot, killed in Ruskin by another teen, deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy by an acquaintance, aged 15, on Saturday in Ruskin, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was shot in the chest on the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive before deputies arrived at around 4:37 p.m. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Deputies said the 15-year-old shooter is cooperating with the investigation and told detectives he knew boy who died.

Officials did not release any additional details.