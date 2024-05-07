14-year-old boy robbed while walking in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was robbed Monday evening while walking in South Chicago, according to police.

The armed robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone implied they had a weapon and took his belongings.

Police said the person who robbed him left west on 87th Street.

The boy was not injured, police said.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the armed robbery.

Area Two detectives are still investigating and anyone with information should call them.

