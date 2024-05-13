14-year-old boy killed in crash

May 13—WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old boy was killed Saturday morning in a utility task vehicle (UTV) crash on Shartle Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

The victim was one of three 14-year-old boys who were riding in a UTV driven by another 14-year-old boy, police said. All of the boys were Meadville residents.

State police responded to the crash at 10:18 a.m. and found one boy in the road with serious injuries, according to a news release. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene. The boy was transported to Meadville Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police reported.

The crash occurred when the four boys were traveling west on Shartle Road in a 2017 Polaris UTV, according to police. About 500 feet east of Leslie Road, as the UTV was passing New Beginnings Church of God, the driver was negotiating a left-hand curve in the road when the UTV went sideways and rolled onto the passenger side, ejecting the boy who later died, police reported.

The UTV then returned to all four tires, spinning in the process and leaving the north side of the roadway before coming to a stop in a ditch and facing the opposite way it had been going, according to police.

Another of the passengers sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

The UTV sustained minor damage, police reported.

West Mead Township 2 Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene of the crash

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.