14-year-old boy fatally shot in Ruskin, deputies investigating
RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Ruskin that left a 14-year-old boy dead on Saturday.
At 4:37 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive regarding the shooting.
Suspect shot in face, hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in St. Pete
Officials said the teen was shot in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy, who told deputies he was an “acquaintance” of the victim.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
No further details were provided.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.