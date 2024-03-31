14-year-old boy fatally shot in Ruskin, deputies investigating

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Ruskin that left a 14-year-old boy dead on Saturday.

At 4:37 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive regarding the shooting.

Officials said the teen was shot in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy, who told deputies he was an “acquaintance” of the victim.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

No further details were provided.

