14-year-old boy dies after crashing horse-driven buggy into train in Ohio

A 14-year-old boy was killed after a horse-drawn carriage he was driving crashed into the side of a train in Ohio on Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on County Road 5 in Marion County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Edwin Gingerich, 14, Marion, was driving a horse and buggy northbound on CR-5 when he lost control and hit the side of the train, state troopers said.

He was ejected from the carriage and pronounced dead at the scene, Columbus TV station NBC 4 reported.

A CSX spokesperson told WBNS that the train was moving through a crossing near Marion-Hardin Road intersecting County Road 22.

The Marion County Sheriff’s asked the public Wednesday night on social media to avoid Marion Hardin Road between Larue Mt Victory Road and Allen Road. That roadway is back open.

The crash remains under investigation.