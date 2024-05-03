14-year-old boy arrested for murder after shooting in Artesia leaves one dead

Editor's note: This story will be updated when more information is available.

A teenager was arrested for murder after an alleged shooting May 1 in Artesia where police stopped the suspected shooter in a vehicle fleeing the scene.

The Artesia Police Department was called to aid the Eddy County Sheriff's Office at about 9 p.m. on May 1 near the 700 block of West Champ Clarke Avenue for a "high risk stop," read a news release from Artesia Police.

Deputies had followed the vehicle from the scene of the shooting at a home at 703 W. Champ Clarke Ave, according to the release. Deputies heard gunshots nearby and found 32-year-old Isaac Granado suffering from gunshot wounds.

Granado was taken to Artesia General Hospital where he later died.

During the traffic stop, officials say three people were detained for questioning. A 14-year-old boy was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person less than 19 years old.

Police did not release the boy's name as he is a minor, nor the identities of the others questioned in the investigation or initially provide a description of the vehicle which was stopped.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Artesia Police Department at 575-746-5000.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: 14-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder in Artesia