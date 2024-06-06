14-year-old bicycle rider injured after traffic crash in Tradition

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 14-year-old bicyclist was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach following a Wednesday night traffic crash, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Police at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday went to the incident involving a 2020 Toyota Corolla and the bicycle rider at Southwest Tradition and Southwest Village parkways.

The location is just west of Interstate 95 in the Tradition community.

The boy sustained a head injury in the low-impact crash, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, on Thursday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota traveled west on Southwest Tradition Parkway as the bicycle rider was northbound in the east cross walk on Southwest Village Parkway.

A witness stated the bicyclist “failed to obey pedestrian control device,” Mesiti stated.

The Toyota driver, who was not hurt, remained at the scene, Mesiti said.

