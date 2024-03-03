14-year-old arrested after Hollygrove armed robbery, New Orleans police report

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police arrested a 14-year-old in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Hollygrove on Sunday, March 3.

The New Orleans Police Department reported a woman was walking near the intersection of Monroe Street and South Claiborne Avenue when the teen reportedly asked her for money.

NOPD officials said the woman declined, and the 14-year-old then allegedly pulled out a gun and took money from the woman.

According to the NOPD, the teen was later arrested.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

