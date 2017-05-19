The 14 Most Genius Ordering Hacks At Chipotle

From Delish

True Chipotle fans don't care about forking over extra cash for guac or spending their entire "going out" budget on lunch there. But even the most dedicated Tex-Mex fans should know the shortcuts to saving cash and getting more burrito for their buck. Here are the best of the Chipotle ordering pro-tips on the internet:

1. Order a bowl, double everything, and get tortillas on the side.

Voila-you've instantly got two burritos for the price of one.

Just used that one "life hack" at chipotle haha. Ordered a bowl and got two tortillas and that made 2 burritos 😝 pic.twitter.com/OyWgnzqRnA - J☀️SE (@HoIyJose) February 23, 2016

2. Don't ask for double anything until the first scoop is added.

3. Turn the kids' taco into DIY nachos.

4. Always get taco shells on the side.

More fillings, less soggy mess.

5. Two proteins are always better than one.

Asking for half and half gets you more than normal.

Life hack: if you order half steak half chicken at chipotle you always get extra meat without paying for it - steven (@S111V) August 2, 2016

6. Give your burrito some TLC.

Sick of getting a bite of all rice? Ask your server to mix things up a little bit before rolling it.

Life hack: ask chipotle to mix your burrito before they wrap it. It's the little things in life 😍❤️ - Dana Kolker (@DanaKolker) June 6, 2016

7. Stretch your burrito bowl over two salads.

8. Score free guac one of two ways.

Either order a veggie burrito, bowl, or tacos-or go during busy hours and hope they forget.

Life hack: go to chipotle during busy times and they almost always forget to charge you for guac - Samantha Cappola (@SamiCappola) March 26, 2016

9. Skip the insanely long line.

Your local Chipotle is likely always mobbed during lunch time. Order ahead and pass everyone to the register.

@SollyeWest Life hack: Order Chipotle online, walk to the register and pick up. Then eat Chipotle while getting stared down by line-goers. - Kylo Aaron (@AMBellJAX) January 2, 2016

10. If you're strapped for cash, stick to the essentials.

Protein-rich beans and irresistible cheese-it's all you need.

college life hack: bean & cheese burrito fr chipotle is $2.18.



TWO DOLLARS AND EIGHTEEN CENTS THATS POCKET/SOFA CHANGE FAM #surviving - Brooke Darnell (@brookeadarnell) December 16, 2015

11. Take advantage of gift card promotions.

Chipotle often offers a "buy a gift card, get a free burrito" deal. And you can always keep the gift card for future dinners food babies.

12. Keep it super simple.

Burritos with fewer ingredients don't cost as much and their souped-up counterparts.

Life hack: a burrito with only 3 things in it at Chipotle is a "3-pointer", and it's a couple bucks cheaper - Hayden Schiff (@oxguy3) September 15, 2015

13. Double up your tacos.

Sides of cheese and flour tortillas are on the house, yo.

14. Skip the chips.

Ask for hard taco shells on the side-they're free!-and break them up into "chips."

