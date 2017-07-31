The 12 Most Beautiful Highways for Road Trips

Jack Kerouac might have said it best in his famous novel On the Road: “I was halfway across America, at the dividing line between the East of my youth and the West of my future.” His words serve as a testament to the power of a road trip; how the process of packing a car and driving long distances has the ability to transform us. Yet, what about the roads themselves? What makes this form of transportation more life-changing than, say, flying in an airplane? Or taking a cruise? The answer could be in the old chestnut: It’s not the destination but the journey that matters. AD rounds up 12 of the most beautiful road trips to take in your lifetime—routes that are as stunning for their natural beauty as they are for their architectural design.

Shown: Weaving some 9,000 feet above sea level, Italy’s Stelvio Pass is the highest paved mountain pass in the Eastern Alps.