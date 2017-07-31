The 12 Most Beautiful Highways for Road Trips
By Nick Mafi. Photos by: Getty Images.
From South Africa’s oceanfront Chapman’s Peak Drive to the Atlantic Road connecting tiny archipelagos in Norway, AD covers 12 of the most breathtaking road trips
This story originally appeared on Architectural Digest.
More from Architectural Digest:
See What's Inside Donald Trump's Former Superyacht
Fourteen of the Most Luxurious Yacht Decks
The World’s Best Oceanfront Hotels
10 Hotels With Unbelievably High-End Amenities
The 10 Best New Luxury Cruises
1.1k