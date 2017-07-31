    1 / 12

    Jack Kerouac might have said it best in his famous novel On the Road: “I was halfway across America, at the dividing line between the East of my youth and the West of my future.” His words serve as a testament to the power of a road trip; how the process of packing a car and driving long distances has the ability to transform us. Yet, what about the roads themselves? What makes this form of transportation more life-changing than, say, flying in an airplane? Or taking a cruise? The answer could be in the old chestnut: It’s not the destination but the journey that matters. AD rounds up 12 of the most beautiful road trips to take in your lifetime—routes that are as stunning for their natural beauty as they are for their architectural design.

    Shown: Weaving some 9,000 feet above sea level, Italy’s Stelvio Pass is the highest paved mountain pass in the Eastern Alps.

    The 12 Most Beautiful Highways for Road Trips

    By Nick Mafi. Photos by: Getty Images.

    From South Africa’s oceanfront Chapman’s Peak Drive to the Atlantic Road connecting tiny archipelagos in Norway, AD covers 12 of the most breathtaking road trips

    This story originally appeared on Architectural Digest.

    More from Architectural Digest:

    See What's Inside Donald Trump's Former Superyacht

    Fourteen of the Most Luxurious Yacht Decks

    The World’s Best Oceanfront Hotels

    10 Hotels With Unbelievably High-End Amenities

    The 10 Best New Luxury Cruises

    Tour the World’s Most Luxurious Submarine Superyacht