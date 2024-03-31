$14 million renovation expanding Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Hotel Roanoke is currently undergoing a $14 million renovation.

According to Hotel Roanoke’s website, the renovation will bring new technology, designs, and custom-made furniture to all 328 guestrooms. It will also include a new Spa and Wellness Floor with an expanded Salt Foot Sanctuary Spa Suite.

Renovations are currently underway and will be completed in 40-room phases, with construction happening during the day and evening hours.

The full renovation is expected to be complete by Nov. 2024.

