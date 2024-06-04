New $14 million emergency room facility planned for this south-central Kansas city

A new Wesley emergency room will soon be under construction in Andover.

The $14 million facility is planned for 126 West Cloud Avenue just west of Andover Road on U.S. 54. It will have 12 beds.

Lee Mangus, Andover’s director of community development, said the site’s location will make it easier for people coming from outside the city to access an emergency room.

“It’s always good to have redundancy in facilities,” Mangus said. “I know Kansas Medical Center sometimes gets overwhelmed in their emergency room, and this location is closer to the southern end of our city.”

The emergency room location was first proposed in June 2023. The site’s groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, June 5.

The emergency room will sit across from Flint Hills Medical Clinic and to the west of an Auto Zone, Spangles and Flint Hills Wine & Spirits.