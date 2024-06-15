14 men, including North Texas fire chief, arrested in Denton County prostitution operation

Fourteen men, including a North Texas fire chief, were arrested Thursday on solicitation charges in a prostitution sting, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests were made during the Lewisville operation for allegedly attempting to purchase sexual favors for money, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Those arrested were each charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state felony.

The thirteen men arrested, in addition to Highland Village Fire Chief Jason Collier, were:

Michael Allman of Lewisville

Bryson Brown of Salisbury, North Carolina

Robert Busch of Denton

Kashyapsinh Chauhan of Arlington

Ricky Davis of Carrollton

Donald Ford of Frisco

James Hiatt of Lewisville

James Jackson of Lewisville

Jakari Jackson of Lewisville

Victor Matute of Denton

Demetrio Santiago Gutierrez of Whitesboro

Javier Trinidad of Lewisville

Abin Varghese of Carrollton

Fire chief Collier was also charged with resisting arrest, according to the release.

Collier has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation per city of Highland Village personnel policies, the city told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

The Tarrant County and Grayson County sheriff’s offices, Lewisville police, Arlington police, and Argyle police assisted Denton County in the operation.