14-man All Blacks subdue Scotland 22-17

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett scores his try during their international rugby match against Scotland at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — New Zealand upheld its unbeaten record against Scotland by winning at Murrayfield 22-17 on Saturday.

In injury time, Scotland star Stuart Hogg sliced through the All Blacks defense and hared toward the left corner flag. But 10 meters from the try-line, he was bundled out by Beauden Barrett and spilled the ball forward, ending the threat of beating New Zealand for the first time in 112 years.

Barrett finished off a superb team try in the fourth quarter, during which the All Blacks played the entire time a man down.

Leading 15-8 and moments after Scotland scored its first try, center Sonny Bill Williams brilliantly offloaded as he was falling, to fullback Damian McKenzie, who incredibly anticipated the pass. He curved out and fed Barrett, who flew untouched to the line.

Barrett converted for 22-10 with about 12 minutes to go and with flanker Sam Cane in the sin-bin.

But as Cane returned, replacement prop Wyatt Crockett was yellow-carded, for another foul in defense. Defending a Scotland scrum put-in in front of their posts, a seven-man All Blacks pack pushed Scotland back and earned a relieving penalty.

But in the 77th, the Scots showed their mettle and Hogg his class with a try out of nothing. Shoving the ball along the line, Hogg received it and put in a little grubber that bounced kindly for center Huw Jones to gather and score.

Russell converted to close the gap to five points, but the Scots ran out of room, and time.