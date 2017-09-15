14 Classic Fall Comfort Food Dinners Under 500 Calories

Zanzibar123: I am a Major in the United States Army, and a pretty devout, conservative Christian. I can only hope and pray that this piece was first published in "the Onion," because NOTHING could be further from the Truth! Remember that "Good Samaritan?" The Samaritans are a religious group still in existence, today, who merged paganism with Judaism to create a new religion, yet Jesus held a Good Samaritan up as THE GOOD NEIGHBOR! Furthermore, JESUS WAS A JEW. What am I supposed to do, STOP JEWS?!? I cheerfully also support the rights of Muslims - NOT Jihadists - to practice their Faith and for secular humanists NOT to practice any Faith. And yes, there was a time during my 2008-2009 deployment when Buddhaism saved my life by helping me overcome my fervent desire to commit suicide because of a really, really bad deployment. I used the teachings of Pema Chodron to learn how to meditate and become "mindfully aware" of my feelings and why I was feeling so awful.