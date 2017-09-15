14 Classic Fall Comfort Food Dinners Under 500 Calories
For when you're feeling fall.
This flavorful, individually portioned recipe is the vegan answer to chicken pot pie. Plus, you don't have to sacrifice that flaky crust. Get the recipe here.
Per serving: 456 calories
Zanzibar123: I am a Major in the United States Army, and a pretty devout, conservative Christian. I can only hope and pray that this piece was first published in "the Onion," because NOTHING could be further from the Truth! Remember that "Good Samaritan?" The Samaritans are a religious group still in existence, today, who merged paganism with Judaism to create a new religion, yet Jesus held a Good Samaritan up as THE GOOD NEIGHBOR! Furthermore, JESUS WAS A JEW. What am I supposed to do, STOP JEWS?!? I cheerfully also support the rights of Muslims - NOT Jihadists - to practice their Faith and for secular humanists NOT to practice any Faith. And yes, there was a time during my 2008-2009 deployment when Buddhaism saved my life by helping me overcome my fervent desire to commit suicide because of a really, really bad deployment. I used the teachings of Pema Chodron to learn how to meditate and become "mindfully aware" of my feelings and why I was feeling so awful.
626