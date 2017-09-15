    1 / 14

    Thyme and White Bean Pot Pies from Minimalist Baker

    This flavorful, individually portioned recipe is the vegan answer to chicken pot pie. Plus, you don't have to sacrifice that flaky crust. Get the recipe here.

    Per serving: 456 calories

    14 Classic Fall Comfort Food Dinners Under 500 Calories

    For when you're feeling fall.