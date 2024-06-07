$14,000 a year raise for Selma’s city manager? Council delays final decision

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employment agreement between the City of Selma and its city manager, which would have given him raises of at least $14,000 a year to reach a final salary of over $342,000 by 2032, has been tabled by Selma City Council, Selma’s city attorney has told YourCentralValley.com.

According to a city council document released earlier this week, Fernando Santillan’s proposed employment agreement addendum would extend his contract to 2032 – with a series of raises specified in the contract dating from December 2027 until December 2032 as detailed below:

Year 7 compensation: $281,418

Year 8 compensation: $295,488

Year 9 compensation: $310,262

Year 10 compensation: $325,775

Year 11 compensation: $342,063

Santillan has been the city manager for Selma since December 2021, according to a press release from 2021 announcing his approval as city manager. According to that press release, Santillan’s 2021 annual salary was $188,000 and was effective Dec. 8, 2021.

City council documents state that at the meeting on May 20, 2024, the council approved a settlement between Santillan and the city. It shows that one term of the settlement agreement extended his employment agreement by five years. It also shows in his current employment agreement a 5% raise each year.

However, Selma’s city attorney told YourCentralValley.com on Friday that the final decision on the employment agreement has been delayed.

If ultimately approved by Selma City Council, Santillan’s proposed employment agreement would be effective for a total of 11 years, until Dec. 8, 2032, unless otherwise terminated. The full proposed salary amount is detailed below in the contract, as included in the Selma City Council meeting packet for June 3.

Selma-City-Council-06.03.2024Download

According to Selma’s City Attorney Megan Crouch, the council did not approve the employment agreement. In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, Crouch wrote that the council instead “tabled it for discussion at a later meeting pending potential revisions.”

The next meeting of the Selma City Council is scheduled for June 17.

