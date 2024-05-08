Up to 13k birds expected to fly over Canton Wednesday night. Here's why

Thousands of birds will fly over Canton on Wednesday night, according to a bird migration tracker.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s BirdCast migration dashboard, which predicts regional nocturnal bird migration, says the Canton region will see 7,000 to 13,000 migrating birds per kilometer overnight Wednesday. Thursday night will see less birds – under 7,000 – on the move.

Thousands of birds are expected to migrate overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to BirdCast.

The tracker uses weather data and historic migration to predict the number of birds per kilometer that will pass over a selected region overnight. BirdCast issues a "high" alert when more than 22,000 migrating birds are expected.

More than 3 million birds crossed all of Ohio overnight Monday, according to the tracker.

Many birds migrate overnight and can be disoriented by bright street lights or other nighttime lights. BirdCast recommends turning off all non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help these traveling birds find their way.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why turning off lights will help 13K birds fly over Canton tonight