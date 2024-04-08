I-135 ramp closing, slowing downtown Wichita commutes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A major ramp on I-135 is closing starting Monday.

The southbound I-135 ramp to westbound Kellogg will be shut down for more than a month.

That means for people living northeast of Kellogg, it’s shaping up to be a major setback

A project set to last until mid to late May is closing the ramp from southbound I-135 to westbound Kellogg.

“It’s rehabilitation,” said JB Wilson with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “There’s just that specific interchange gets a lot of traffic and it’s more of a maintenance thing.”

Wilson said now, instead of using that ramp to go straight from the I-135 south onto westbound Kellogg, drivers will have to exit the roadway, get on northbound I-135, and get onto Kellogg from there.

The red line and X mark the ramp that will close. The proposed detour has southbound I-135 drivers taking the Lincoln St. exit ramp, then re-entering I-135 northbound to get to westbound Kellogg. (Map courtesy KDOT)

“The main thing that we want is you know just to watch out for construction workers,” Wilson said. “We just want them to take extra time just to get to their route on time”)

The extra commute time is going to affect Candi Underhill, who lives on the northeast side.

“We go to therapy out west, so we’ll have to find other ways around,” Underhill said.

Others, like Brandon Slycord, work out west. Slycord is a third-party vendor at Walmarts around Wichita, including on West Kellogg

“We’ll just have to find alternate routes… but I mean I can definitely see it could be a hindrance to a lot of people especially if you’re traveling in those kinds of directions,” Slycord said.

According to KDOT, the ramp closure is not expected to cause more than a couple minutes delay.

