135 million face severe heat this week

Baseball fan Mark Stuhlsatz uses a water bottle to spray himself in the 90-degree heat, as he watches the Chicago Cubs- St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in 2023. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

June 16 (UPI) -- An excessive heat wave will have 135 million Americans in its grips, from Chicago to New York. Temperatures are also expected to be in excess of 110 in the desert Southwest, forecasters say.

It is the first major widespread heat wave of 2024, with temperatures in the Midwest pushing into the mid-90s with 'feels like' readings approaching triple digits, prompting millions of residents to seek shelter in the air conditioning.

"The increased demand for cooling is going to be a problem here. This could have some impacts on the power grid," said AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The heat will start to build on Sunday in Chicago which will lead to a wave of high temperatures in the low to mid-90s through at least Thursday. There is no rain in the forecast.

A streak of high temperatures of 90 more will extend into a week in Philadelphia.

The excessive heat comes coincides with the official start of summer on Thursday.

Heat waves are the most deadly type of weather event, according to the National Weather Service. Heat waves kill more people than tornadoes, floods, hurricanes or lightning.