13 semi truck drivers line up under bridge to stop man from committing suicide

The Michigan State Police, along with the help of 13 semi truck drivers,

The Michigan State Police, along with the help of 13 semi truck drivers, organized an inventive way to save a man who was contemplating suicide on a highway overpass on Tuesday.

WJBK reports that officials first received a call about a man threatening to jump off a bridge over Interstate-696 on Tuesday morning at around 1 a.m.

After successfully blocking off all lanes of traffic on the highway below, Michigan State troopers allowed 13 semi truck drivers through the barricade and instructed them to park their vehicles side by side underneath the overpass.

This way, if the man tried to jump off the bridge, the wall of trucks would help shorten his fall.

The Michigan State Police took to Twitter later that day to share a photo of their clever maneuver and to urge those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek help.

"This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public," the department wrote. "But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255."





"You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911," the department wrote in a subsequent tweet. "There are so many people that can help you make the choice to get help and live! It is our hope to never see another photo like this again."





Negotiators spoke with the man for several hours after the wall of trucks was put into place, according to WJBK. Eventually, he was talked down from the overpass and transported to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, for medical evaluation.

Click here to learn about the warning signs of suicide. If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.