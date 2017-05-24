This article, 13 Rice Krispies Treat Recipes for Any Occasion, originally appeared on Chowhound.

Having trouble deciding on the right dessert? Rice Krispies Treats are a culinary giant. Everyone is glad to see them at a party or potluck table, and they’re versatile enough to throw together in a matter of minutes.

We've rounded up 13 drool-worthy recipes of your favorite marshmallowy treat. From classic and expected to gourmet and surprising, one thing's for certain: these treats can be tailored to every unique craving. Scroll down to check them out!

Get our Double Marshmallow Puffed Rice Treats recipe here.

1. The Classic Treat: Enjoy Them Anytime

Cookies and Cups

Has anyone ever said these words: “Oh, a Rice Krispies Treat? Not right now." If they have, please bring them to me so that I can look into their eyes and make sure they have a soul. This is the classic recipe; it has the perfect ratio of crunchy cereal to gooey marshmallow and it’s a perfect treat any day, morning, or night. Get the recipe here.

2. The Sea Salt and Brown Butter Treat: Perfect for an At-Home Dinner Date

Amy Kay's Kitchen

Let’s say you have your special person over for dinner to show off your cooking chops. It’s a lot of work to dice, sauté, and roast up the perfect meal and STILL be a charming dinner companion. I suggest you save some energy and keep dessert simple. This grown-up Rice Krispies Treat is sweet and playful with a sophisticated twist; it’s the perfect way to end a meal. Get the recipe here.

3. A Colorful Cake Batter Rice Krispies Bar: Bring Them to a Birthday Party!

Sally's Baking Addiction

Children and adults alike will love this colorful, vanilla-infused take on a Rice Krispies bar. The sprinkles give them an extra-celebratory feel. Get the recipe here.