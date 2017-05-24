This article, 13 Rice Krispies Treat Recipes for Any Occasion, originally appeared on Chowhound.
Having trouble deciding on the right dessert? Rice Krispies Treats are a culinary giant. Everyone is glad to see them at a party or potluck table, and they’re versatile enough to throw together in a matter of minutes.
We've rounded up 13 drool-worthy recipes of your favorite marshmallowy treat. From classic and expected to gourmet and surprising, one thing's for certain: these treats can be tailored to every unique craving. Scroll down to check them out!
Get our Double Marshmallow Puffed Rice Treats recipe here.
1. The Classic Treat: Enjoy Them Anytime
Cookies and Cups
Has anyone ever said these words: “Oh, a Rice Krispies Treat? Not right now." If they have, please bring them to me so that I can look into their eyes and make sure they have a soul. This is the classic recipe; it has the perfect ratio of crunchy cereal to gooey marshmallow and it’s a perfect treat any day, morning, or night. Get the recipe here.
2. The Sea Salt and Brown Butter Treat: Perfect for an At-Home Dinner Date
Amy Kay's Kitchen
Let’s say you have your special person over for dinner to show off your cooking chops. It’s a lot of work to dice, sauté, and roast up the perfect meal and STILL be a charming dinner companion. I suggest you save some energy and keep dessert simple. This grown-up Rice Krispies Treat is sweet and playful with a sophisticated twist; it’s the perfect way to end a meal. Get the recipe here.
3. A Colorful Cake Batter Rice Krispies Bar: Bring Them to a Birthday Party!
Sally's Baking Addiction
Children and adults alike will love this colorful, vanilla-infused take on a Rice Krispies bar. The sprinkles give them an extra-celebratory feel. Get the recipe here.
4. A S’mores Krispie: Take Along for Car Camping
Port and Fin
There is nothing better than roasting a marshmallow outside by a campfire, but for those occasions that you can’t make it to a fire pit these s’more-inspired treats will do just fine, thanks. Get the recipe here.
5. No-Marshmallow Peanut Butter & Honey Rice Krispies: A Robust After-School Snack
Detoxinista
This wholesome recipe replaces marshmallows with peanut butter and is sweetened with honey. It’s dairy-free, and swapping the honey for agave would be an easy step to make it vegan. It’s still a treat, but these health-conscious swaps make it perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up (not that you needed an excuse). Get the recipe here.
6. Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel: For a Movie Night In
Savory Nothings
This is a recipe for those times when you just need to stay in and treat yourself. The chocolate-caramel-salt combo is super-rich and the cereal adds a pleasing crunch. Call some friends to help finish off the pan. Get the recipe here.
7. A Savory Pretzel Krispie: A Game Day Snack
Mallow and Co
Things are getting crazy! This salty Rice Krispies treat is more savory than sweet, and calls for a mustard dipping sauce. It’s a perfect snack for gathering to watch a game on TV with a few friends. If you’re like me, you’re mostly there for the snacks anyway. Get the recipe here.
8. Treats with a Touch of Coconut Oil: A Great Last-Minute Hostess Gift
Gimme Some Oven
Even in non-vegan desserts there are plenty of reasons to consider using coconut oil. It won’t give these treats a strong coconut flavor, but it will lend a subtle nuttiness that keeps them interesting. If you’re about to rush out to a party and need something fun to bring quickly, check this recipe out. It even includes microwave instructions! Get the recipe here.
9. Rice Krispies Treats with Nutella: For the Worst Day of Your Life
Sticky Gooey Creamy Chewy
Your boss is terrible, you developed an adult-onset dog allergy, and your mom is giving you the silent treatment. There’s nothing a Rice Krispies Treat with Nutella can’t take your mind off of. The most amazing chocolate spread has met the most amazing rectangular dessert, and there is still some good in this world. Get the recipe here.
10. Chocolate "Chip" Rice Krispies Treats: For the Couch Potato
Or the literal potato, since these sweet and salty snacks contain chips and chocolate-covered peanuts. It's a sweet and salty dessert connoisseur's dream.
11. Lucky Charms: For the Breakfast Lover
The Baking Chocolatess
If your mornings are magically delicious, but not in a healthy way, you'll certainly want to stick your hands in this pot of gold. Just be sure to aim for a well-balanced lunch. Get the recipe here.
12. White Chocolate, Cranberry, Pecan: For Santa
The Gold Lining Girl
It takes an entire year for Santa to fatten up for the holidays, but that doesn't mean he (or you!) has to sacrifice your favorite Christmas flavors during the off-season. Go cranberry crazy with these gourmet bars. Get the recipe here.
13. Maple Bacon: For the Person Who Isn't Over the Bacon Craze
Cookie Dough and Oven Mitt
Think of your most basic friend. Now think of the last few things he or she has said. Chances are likely that "oh my God, I love bacon!" is one of them. This is the recipe to make said basic person for his or her birthday. Because the bacon craze simply won't die, no matter how many other amazing proteins are introduced to the world. Get the recipe here.
By day, Madeline manages the video program at Astor Wines and Spirits and Astor Center. At night, she can be found biking around Brooklyn, seeking out new dumplings in Chinatown, or experimenting in her tiny kitchen in Clinton Hill.
