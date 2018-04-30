13 Reasons Why season 2 gets premiere date

From Digital Spy

Update: 13 Reasons Why's second season is landing on Netflix this month: May 18, to be precise.

Watch the first trailer for the upcoming episodes below:

Original: The second season of 13 Reasons Why appears to be just around the corner.

After more than a year since the first season launched on Netflix and became a huge hit, the streaming service has hinted, via a brand new teaser, that fresh episodes of the drama will be released shortly.

"The truth is developing," the slogan reads.

Not much is known about 13 Reasons Why season 2 at all, but the first season covered subject matters including mental health and suicide when it premiered last year and it seems safe to say that the new run of episode will continue to explore these topics.

Miles Heizer – who plays Alex Standall – recently revealed that season 2 won't shy away from "taboo topics" and will, in fact, "dive in deeper".

Actor Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen) also gave clues as to how Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, will feature in the new season via never-before-seen flashbacks.

"I think that you'll see more interactions between Hannah and some other characters we haven't seen before," he said.

"There's a whole life that Hannah had, and there's more we can learn about her. Overall, learning more about her is more important to the entire narrative."

13 Reasons Why season 2 will be available on Netflix.

