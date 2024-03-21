13 people accused of attacking man on D subway train platform in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for 13 people wanted for allegedly attacking and robbing a 19-year-old man in a Manhattan subway station on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened on the northbound D train platform at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:15 a.m. The victim was approached by the group and was engaged in a conversation when he was assaulted, according to authorities.

The group then forcibly removed the victim’s coat, sneakers and cellphone before fleeing the station, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

