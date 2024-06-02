13 Oregon counties say substance abuse deflection programs will be ready by September

Ken Sanchagrin, executive director for the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, talks with lawmakers during an Addiction and Community Safety Response Committee meeting.

Twenty of the 23 Oregon counties who committed to being early adopters of the state's new deflection program to assist individuals with substance use disorders and provide an “off-ramp” to avoid criminal charges have received initial funding.

Lawmakers received details on the rollout of funding to establish deflection programs during a recent hearing updating them on implementation of House Bill 4002, which reintroduces criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of drugs.

Thirteen counties have said their programs will be implemented by September, when the new misdemeanors for drug possession go into effect under HB 4002.

The bill established a Behavioral Health Deflection Grant program to direct funding toward counties and tribes to fund and set up the deflection programs, partnerships between law enforcement agencies and behavioral health entities.

Deflection programs expected to be implemented by September

A total of $20.7 million was allocated to fund the program. Ken Sanchagrin, executive director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, said the CJC directed $150,000 toward the evaluation of programs, $2 million for tribes, and $18 million toward counties.

Sanchagrin said the commission asked each early adopter county to send “basic information” beginning on April 9 and gave them a two-week deadline to apply for the initial funding.

Three early adopters – Curry, Josephine and Malheur counties – did not apply for 50% funding. The counties that have not yet applied are eligible to apply for the second round of funding.

The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion model — which has been in effect in Marion County for eight years — is the type of program most counties will be pursuing, Sanchagrin said.

Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Hood River with Wasco and Lane counties identified LEAD as their planned approach. Deschutes and “a few” other counties will use different approaches, Sanchagrin said. Nine counties are still determining their approach.

“We’ve been very happy with seeing where counties are starting from, but certainly those conversations are ongoing,” he said.

The CJC will be required to collect data including arrests, charges, and convictions of new charges. HB4002 requires the compilation of deflection program outcomes, with an annual report ready for legislature starting in August 2025.

Lawmakers also hear update on pretrial release, Marion County LEAD

Lawmakers also heard an overview from Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff, the presiding judge in Baker County Circuit Court, on changes adopted in pretrial release guidelines for the updated drug delivery and manufacture charges in HB 4002.

Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Meagan A. Flynn issued an order May 23 reclassifying offenses to hold more individuals charged with serious drug offenses in jail until they appear before a judge.

“This order allows more people charged with drug crimes that pose the greatest risk to public health and safety to be held until a judge determines whether they can be released with conditions to ensure public safety and future court appearances,” Chief Justice Flynn said in a release about the order. “It also will allow local presiding judges to tailor additional requirements to address local public safety priorities and resources.”

The order moved Class B felony delivery and manufacturing of controlled substance charges, including delivery of hydrocodone within 1,000 feet of a school, to “hold for judicial review.” The order also allows judges to consider “overriding circumstances” specifically for persons charged with delivery or manufacturing controlled substances.

The discretion for judges to choose to use overriding circumstances is an attempt to recognize and address individual community needs, Shirtcliff told lawmakers.

Shirtcliff said presiding judges are reviewing and updating their pretrial release orders and crafting those overriding circumstances.

Representatives of the Marion County LEAD program, including Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson and LEAD program coordinator Josh Wolf, presented data to illustrate the LEAD model success. Of 76 current and active clients and alumni, 55 were housed, 38 were employed, 22 were in treatment and 28 had been "clean" for at least 30 days. Of those 76 clients and alumni, 15 had regained custody of children and 10 gave birth to "clean babies."

The program's criteria for arrest diversion requires a chargeable offense, a history of low-level crime, multiple arrest cycles, no victim with potential restitution, no history of violent crime, and the individual cannot be a sex offender.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Lawmakers updated on law that will recriminalize drug possession