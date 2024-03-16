13-year-old wounded in interstate shooting in Hammond area

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 13-year-old was wounded in an interstate shooting on I-12 toward Hammond on Friday, March 15.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that around 9:21 p.m. a 13-year-old passenger of a sport utility car was wounded by a gunshot while traveling on I-12 toward Hammond.

TPSO detectives said the driver of the car said another car drove alongside their car near the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development motorcade scales on I-12 between Pumpkin Center Road and Happywoods Road.

RTA bus and streetcar collide on St. Charles Avenue

The driver told detectives that someone from the car next to them shot at them twice, wounding the 13-year-old passenger in the neck and upper right thigh.

According to TPSO, the driver stopped momentarily before transporting the wounded teenager to North Oaks Medical Center for advanced medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Edwards said if anyone traveling east bound on I-12 approaching Hammond around that time, with information regarding this incident, to contact lead Detective Robinson at 985-902-2046, OR if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.