13-Year-Old Totals Lamborghini Huracan in Rainy Vancouver

A 13-year-old driver's joyride in a Lamborghini Huracan turned into a nightmare on Vancouver's rainy streets. The vivid orange supercar, a symbol of automotive opulence, met a tragic fate on March 25 when it veered off the Trans Canada Highway and landed in a ditch, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Responding to the scene, officers from the West Vancouver Police Department were met with a scene of devastation, with the Arancio Xanto-colored Huracan lying totaled in the ditch. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver and their companion emerged unscathed, albeit shaken by the harrowing experience.

The circumstances surrounding the joyride remain shrouded in mystery, with the relationship between the car's owner and the underage driver yet to be fully clarified. However, interviews conducted by law enforcement suggest a clear motive behind the impulsive decision to take the Lamborghini for a spin.

West Vancouver Police Sergeant Chris Bigland expressed gratitude that no injuries were sustained in the collision, emphasizing the dangers of driving without proper experience, especially in adverse weather conditions. The 13-year-old driver now faces a litany of charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, including speeding, driving without due care, and driving without a license.

Source: West Vancouver Police Department

