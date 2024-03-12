13-year-old suspect arrested on murder, robbery charges following deadly shooting at Marion gas station
Police In Marion arrested a 13-year-old on murder and robbery charges following a deadly shooting at a convenience store.
Lincoln police arrested a woman who they say stole more than $27,000 in gas due to a pump glitch at a local gas station over the course of six months.
Aaron Rodgers is apparently interested in running to be vice president.
Former special counsel Robert Hur testified that he did not unfairly disparage President Biden when he described the 81-year-old as “an elderly poor man with a poor memory” in a report that concluded he should not face criminal charges.
The two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year is a potential No. 2 selection come April.
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
Queen was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2020 out of LSU.
In enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS), usage-based pricing — a pricing model in which customers are charged only when they use a product or service — is gaining ground. Often, companies paying for usage-based-pricing products struggle to figure out what to bill their own customers for said products. "This is a new challenge for engineers, as they need to build a real-time infrastructure to put cost control in place and integrate usage data with product and revenue teams," Peter Marton, co-founder and CEO of OpenMeter, told TechCrunch in an interview.
Google announced a number of new features for Google Play listings for games, including AI-powered FAQs, displaying the latest YouTube videos, new immersive ad formats and support for native PC game publishing. The announcements were made at the Google for Games Developer Summit held in San Francisco. Developers can display promotions and the latest YouTube videos directly in their listings — they will be shown to users in the Games tab of the Play Store.
A Jaguars employee who embezzled $22 million from the team has been sentenced to prison for more than six years.
Phantom Auto, a remote driving startup that launched seven years ago amid the buzz of autonomous vehicle technology, is shutting down after failing to secure new funding, TechCrunch has learned. The company attracted a mix of backers, including angel investors and early-stage VCs such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Maniv Mobility, private equity firm InfraBridge and strategic investors such as ArcBest and ConGlobal. The startup's last raise was $25 million in 2023.
Fiat's new all-electric 500e will be offered in variants designed to entice audiophiles and fans of rose gold. What would inspire your Fiat purchase?
Winston played the last four seasons with the Saints.
Henry was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The cost of most grocery items continues to decelerate, though pricing for restaurant meals continues to edge higher.
A young startup is setting out to help enterprises cut their cloud costs by writing "more efficient" code -- and it has secured $6.8 million in fresh funding from notable backers including Alphabet's GV, Spark Capital and Lightspeed. Polar Signals, as the company is called, kicked off its seed round back in 2021 with $4 million from GV and Lightspeed, and it's now closing the round out at $10.8 million. The problem that Polar Signals is looking to solve is this: Applications consume system resources such as CPU or memory, and the more resources they consume, the more a company's cloud bill costs -- because the major platform providers charge on a consumption basis.