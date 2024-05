ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the arm in north St. Louis. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Penrose neighborhood, near Lee and Dryden.

The teen reported hearing a gunshot while walking and then feeling pain. He mentioned that the shot might have come from a dark-colored SUV. The shooting is still under investigation.

