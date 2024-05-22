13-year-old shot in Statesville, police say

A 13-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Statesville Police Department.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a person being shot on the 600 block of Crescent Lane.

At the scene, police found a 13-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

ALSO READ: 1 killed, 1 hurt in University City crash and shooting

An investigation led to a 16-year-old, who was later identified as a suspect in this case.

That 16-year-old was then arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to police.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 hurt in University City crash and shooting